Peggy L. R. Martineau FAIR HAVEN — April 21, 1960 - April 29,2023 Peggy Lee Ruby Martineau, the daughter of Ramon Ruby and Mildred Eva (Danforth) Ruby was born on April 21, 1960 in Rutland, VT. She passed away with family by her side on April 29, 2023. She was 63 years of age and had a life full and well lived. Peggy, as she was known, loved the quest for knowledge of all kinds and she was a success academically throughout her life. She was educated in schools in Peabody, Massachusetts and in the schools in Fair Haven, VT. She always achieved the highest standards and graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1978 as Valedictorian of her class and was awarded a National Merit Scholarship. She graduated from Dartmouth College in 1982. The family was very proud of her Ivy League credentials, but Peggy accomplished it with her usual poise and aplomb! Peggy was gifted as an athlete, participating in field hockey and gymnastics, but it was as a musician that she truly shined. She was a concert pianist and had a beautiful voice. She sang solo at her brothers’ weddings and for others as well. While attending Dartmouth College, she met her husband, William Martineau. While the family called him Bill, Peggy called him Guillaume. They married on September 12, 1981 and from there, created a family that they were devoted to, welcoming daughters Paige and Chelsea. They built a home and a business in Grantham, NH. Peggy showed great strength when Guillaume lost his courageous fight with cancer on October 8, 1996, raising their two daughters and doing a tremendous job, homeschooling them both while he was sick, and supporting their activities, athletics and equestrian pursuits. Both girls graduated from college! One is an engineer and one is a lawyer. Peggy lived a gold standard of loyalty to her family that was instilled by her parents. She was close to her sisters and brothers. They worked together in family businesses, celebrated together, and stuck together at all times. In a boisterous family of Italian heritage, Peggy was an island of calm. She moved with such grace and smiled with her eyes, so that when she smiled openly, it seemed like a loud laugh! We would get more boisterous when she did! She had recently retired after a long career at Eastman in Grantham, NH. Her colleagues stated that they relied upon her knowledge and the wealth of information that she possessed. Her professional, friendly, and cheery demeanor could be counted on and she was well liked according to her friends at work. She also enjoyed hosting delicious meals at the well-landscaped home she built with her partner of 25 years, Wilfred (Will) Legacy, Jr. and was instrumental in helping her daughter Paige start a new legal aid nonprofit, SLAAY, as her administrative credentials enabled it to qualify for its first grant. Peggy was predeceased by her husband Guillaume in 1996. She was also predeceased by her parents Ramon and Millie. Peggy is survived by her daughters Paige Martineau of Williamsport, PA and Chelsea LaHaye of Austin, TX. Siblings Robin Young and her husband David Sr. of Fair Haven; Alan Ruby and his wife Roberta of Mechanicsville, MD; Ronda Ruby of Poultney, VT; Kyle Ruby and his wife Karen of Fair Haven; Glen Ruby and his wife Laura of Lincolnton, NC; and extended family David Markie and his companion ReBecah Bosket of Windsor, NY. Also, her Uncle William Ruby; Uncle Carl Ruby and his wife Aunt Nancy Ruby; Her Uncle Oliver H. Danforth; and Aunt Ella Messer and her husband Uncle Bill Messer; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews as well, along with her partner Wilfred Legacy Jr. Her family and friends can take joy that her faith and beliefs were such that she is now reunited with all her loved ones that went before. A graveside service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven on May 19, 2023 at 2:00 pm. with additional opportunities to celebrate her life throughout the weekend. All in her wide and beloved circle of family, friends, and acquaintances are warmly invited to attend. Arrangements are in care of Durfee Funeral Home.
