Penelope C. "Penni" Mohan BRANDON — Penelope Carol “Penni” Mohan, age 74, went home to the Lord, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, July 15, 2019. “Penni” was born in Middlebury on June 7, 1945. She was the daughter of Lawrence and Catherine (Trombley) Felion Sr. She grew up in Leicester where she received her early education. Jan. 10, 1966, she married the love of her life, Thomas E. Mohan, in St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Forest Dale. They made their home in Brandon. In her earlier years, she worked as a nurse's aide at Brandon Training School. She later worked at Nexus and Dowty Electronics in Brandon. She retired in 1992. She spent many years as a personal care provider for many elderly people in the Brandon area. She enjoyed collecting antiques, loved lawn sales and going out to lunch. She is survived by her husband, Tom, of Brandon; two daughters Melissa Williams and husband Tim, of Sudbury, and Melinda Currier and husband Scott, of Leicester; one son, Thomas “Tucker” Mohan, of Northfield; five sisters Patricia Delphia, of Williston, Geraldine “Tootie” Ayer, of Underhill, Janice Rowe, of Denver, CO, Linda Legault and husband Ron, of Orwell, and Diane Shirtsleeves and husband Richard, of Brandon; four brothers Lawrence “Tweeter” Felion Jr. and wife Jean, Ronald Felion and wife Glenda, all of Leicester, Richard Felion and wife Sandy and Donald Felion and wife Martha, all of Milton, IL. Six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Wayne Felion. A private gathering “In Celebration of Her Life” will take place, at a later date. The family ask that, in lieu of flowers, memorials made be made as “A random act of kindness paying it forward." Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
