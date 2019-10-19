Penelope "Penny" Murray BYRON, Minn. — Penelope “Penny” Murray, 69, of Byron, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Samaritan Bethany. Penny was born Dec. 5, 1949, in Waveland, MS, to Constance Eileen (Brown) and Samuel W. Hand Sr. Penny and her family moved to Ventnor City, NJ, at a young age. As a student at Atlantic City High School, Penny was a gifted athlete and competitive basketball player. Penny attended Temple University Nursing School and began working for a local family doctor’s office in Ventnor. On July 28, 1973, in Ventnor City, NJ, she married Ronald Murray. In 1979, she and Ron moved to Maryland. In April of 1979, Ron and Penny moved to Byron, where she began her career with The Mayo Clinic in 1980. Penny worked in the departments of Gastroenterology, Community and Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and finally, in Dermatology, and celebrated her retirement in 2010. She was a member of the American Business Women’s Association and was named Woman of the Year in 2004. Penny was also an active member of Community Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon. Penny and Ron enjoyed volunteering at Samaritan Bethany, helping out with various activities. She loved to travel, especially back to the South Jersey Shore, the North Shore of Minnesota and to locations further afield, including a river cruise in France going to Normandy, a trip to the Rose Parade and a cross-Canadian tour. Penny had a love for being near the water and the serenity it brought to her. She was a bowler, very accomplished at needlepoint, and penned creative short stories for her family. Penny was full of surprises and had an effervescent personality and she will be missed dearly. Penny is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Ron; sister, Jeannie (Michael) Stimpfel, of Clarendon, VT; niece, Carissa Stimpfel, of Minneapolis; Godchildren Alicia (Philip) Dacey, of Frederick, MD, Ben (Linsey) Rutt, of Baltimore, MD; sister-in-law, Hannelore Hand, of Princeton, NJ; and a host of other family and friends. Penny was preceded in death by her brothers Samuel Hand Jr. and Ronald Hand; and by her parents Samuel and Eileen. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the family of staff and volunteers at Samaritan Bethany and Arbor Terrace for their compassionate care. A memorial service to celebrate Penny’s life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Samaritan Bethany Chapel, 24 8th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901, with Pastor Glen Holland and Pastor Jan Wiersma officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be held at a later date in Mount Hope Cemetery. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Murray family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.
