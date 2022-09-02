Penny A. Dahlin PROCTOR — Penny A. Dahlin, 66, of Proctor died Wednesday morning August 31, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on Feb 22, 1956 in Rutland the daughter of Axel and Margaret (Gallo) Anderson. Mrs. Dahlin graduated from the Proctor High School in 1974. She married Jeffrey Dahlin on October 5, 2013 Mrs. Dahlin had been employed by the Callahan-Ames Company for several years then as a bookkeeper at Rotella Building Supply for over 30 years retiring in 2019. She enjoyed cooking and traveling to Maine. Survivors include her husband Jeffrey of Proctor a stepdaughter Melissa Goodrich of Castleton, a special friend Carla, several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents A private burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Proctor. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals, St. Jude Hospital, or the Rutland County Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.