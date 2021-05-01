Perley Disorda Jr. BRANDON — The graveside service for Perley Henry Disorda Jr., 87, who died Feb. 5, 2021, was held Wednesday, April 28, in Forestdale Cemetery. Family and friends shared in the service. Vicky Disorda, a niece, delivered the eulogy. Military honors were accorded by Brandon American Legion Post #55, led by Sgt. at Arms Robert Gearwar. Paul Scott sounded taps. Burt Reynolds, post chaplain, delivered a Legionnaires Service. Sgt. Devin Johnson of the Vermont Army National Guard presented the American flag to the niece. A reception followed at the American Legion Post. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
