Perry C. Lowell RUTLAND — Perry Chapman Lowell, 56, died unexpectedly Feb. 13, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 30, 1962, in Rutland, the son of Phyllis (Bishop) and Edmond Roberts Lowell Sr. He grew up in Benson. Mr. Lowell served in the U.S. Marines prior to returning to Rutland where he worked as a general contractor in the area. He enjoyed snowshoeing, hunting, fishing, trapping and skiing. Survivors include two children Kayla Hopkins, of Rutland, Perry Lowell, U.S. Air Force stationed in California; four siblings Jeanne Zimmerman, Gail Ryan, Edmond "Pete" Jr. and Robert Lowell; two grandsons; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Nov. 27, 2016; his mother July 1, 2014; and a sister, Sally Lowell, in 1977. A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Benson Community Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Benson Fish and Game Club. Arrangements are with Durfee Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.