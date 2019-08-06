Peter A. Altrui Jr. FAIR HAVEN — Peter A. Altrui, 73, passed away Aug. 1, 2019 at UVM Medical Center in Burlington. He was born in Rutland, May 20, 1946, son of Peter A. and Josephine (Corsi) Altrui, Sr. Peter was a 1964 graduate of Rutland High School and a 1966 graduate of Champlain College. He was a member of the US Army National Guard. Peter was a real estate broker in the Rutland area for more than 40 years. He also owned the Down East Oyster Company and Mall Beverage Outlet. He was President of the Kiwanis Club of Rutland and President of Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce. Peter enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, golfing and fishing. But what he most enjoyed was spending time with his dog, Vito. Surviving are a son, Sean Altrui of Shelburne; a daughter, Krista Young and husband, Kris of Rutland Town; a brother, Frank (Roxanne) Altrui of Jupiter, FL; two sisters, Grace Altrui Adams of Rutland and Anita (Jack) Hughes of Fair Haven. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Ellen Altrui Moore, and nephew Frankie Altrui, Jr. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 10, 2019 in the Clifford Funeral Home. There is not a funeral service planned. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, PO Box 787, Rutland, VT 05702 or Rutland County Humane Society, 265 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
