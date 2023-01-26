Peter A. DeBell Sr. RUTLAND — Peter Albert DeBell, Sr., 66, of Rutland, died on Jan. 18, 2023, in Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born on June 25, 1956, in Rutland, the son of Herbert and Jean (Rockwell) DeBell. Peter lived in many different places with his family. Beginning in Rutland, they lived in Shaftsbury, Bennington, Bristol, and Derby, CT. Before returning to Rutland, Peter met Maria in 1984. They have one child together. He will always be remembered for thinking of others. Peter is survived by his wife, Maria C. DeBell of Rutland and a son, Peter DeBell, Jr. He is predeceased by his parents, Jean A. DeBell and Herbert B. DeBell. A funeral mass will be held at Christ the King Church on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will occur in the Spring of 2023. Arrangements are by Clifford funeral home.
