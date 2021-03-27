Peter A. LaBate POULTNEY — Peter A. LaBate, 61, of Poultney, Vermont, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at UVM Medical Center. He was the son of Michael P. LaBate and Elizabeth (Larkin) LaBate. Peter was a graduate of Poultney High School and received an associate degree from Williamsport College. He was the owner of LaBate Construction, a member of St. Raphael’s Parish and an avid fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Thomas LaBate of Poultney; sons, Christian LaBate of Rutland and Brandon LaBate of Poultney; a brother, Christopher LaBate of Rutland; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Jeff and Brenda Wesley of Pennsylvania. Peter was predeceased by his parents and brother, Michael E. LaBate. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at St. Raphael’s Church in Poultney. Arrangements are with Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home in Poultney.
