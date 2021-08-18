Peter A. Salo WINHALL — Peter Angelo Salo, born Feb. 3, 1950, at home, died Aug. 14, 2021, at home. In-between, he laughed, loved and told great stories. He loved being a logger and took pride in cutting the logs perfect for the mill. Pete loved his wife, Sue, and their family of St. Bernard’s, cats and horses. He learned every day and shared his knowledge with those in need. For Pete, there were only two seasons: hunting and the rest of the year. He is survived by Sue; his beloved brother, Patrick; many siblings, nieces and nephews. A gathering to swap stories will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. at the Bondville Fairgrounds in downtown Bondville. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
