Peter A. Walther RUTLAND - Peter A. Walther, 79, died July 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Long Branch, NJ, August 10, 1942, son of Carl T. and Adrian (Capadeville) Walther. Peter worked at Johnson Controls in Bennington. Surviving are a son, Peter Walther Jr. of Arkansas; a daughter, Linda Adams, of Rutland; 3 grandchildren; Ashley Adams, Johnny Adams Jr. and Erika Adams; 4 great grandchildren, A’Mari Adams, Johnny Adams III, Xander Hooker and Jacob Stevens. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home
