Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.