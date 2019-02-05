Peter Barrett Lester PITTSFORD — Peter Barrett Lester, 82, died unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Aug. 27, 1936, in Orwell, the son of Charles and Lillian (Barber) Lester. He attended local Pittsford schools. Mr. Lester was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. In earlier years, he worked in a hydroelectric plant in Massachusetts. He later was co-owner and operated Lester Brothers Garage in Forest Dale for many years. He was also a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed woodworking, metal work and playing the harmonica. Survivors include his wife, Suzanne (Fallon) Lester, of Pittsford, whom he married Oct. 2, 1981, in Brandon; his children, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; three siblings Elizabeth Beaumont, of Upper Peninsula, Michigan, Fred Lester, of Pittsfield, and Paul Lester, of Leicester; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Lester was predeceased by a son, Daniel Lester, in 1995; and two brothers Jack and Bob Lester. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pittsford, officiated by the Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor. A reception will follow in the church hall. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
