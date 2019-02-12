Peter Barrett Lester rites PITTSFORD — The funeral service for Peter Barrett Lester, 82, who died Jan. 31, 2019, was held Saturday, Feb. 9, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pittsford. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, and the Rev. Thomas Houle co-officiated. Stu James was organist and soloist was Louis Gaudreau. Eulogies were delivered by daughters Pamela Lester and Sharon Freese. A reception followed in the church hall. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery in Brandon. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
