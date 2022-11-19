Peter C.H.S. Bloodworth RUTLAND — Peter C.H.S. Bloodworth died Friday, Nov 11, 2022 at The Pines in Rutland. Peter was born in Burlington on Nov 17, 1941, to Clifford Harris Small and Elaine (Smith) Small. Peter’s father passed away in December 1946. In August 1947, his mother married Eldred Bloodworth of Macon, GA, who raised Peter as one of his own children. The family moved to Rutland in 1955. Peter attended Rutland Schools and graduated from Castleton University. He married the former Cheryl Hassenflug in Bennington in June 1973. He was employed by the State of Vermont, in various capacities, his entire working career from 1970 until his retirement. Peter had many interests, including botany, astronomy, zoology, photography and electronics. He had a soft spot for cats, and provided a home for many feline friends over the years. He had a sharp wit and dry sense of humor, and he was king of the puns. Surviving are his brothers, Arlen of Brandon VT, and John Seaton (Cathy) of Palm Coast, FL, his sister, Sylvia Wallett (David) of Palm Coast, FL., special cousin, Denise Mahoney of Brandon, VT, nephews Ethan and Andrew Wallett (Yu) of Cincinnati, OH, Nicholas Seaton of Palm Coast, FL, and Katherine Seaton of Shaftsbury, VT. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his stepfather, his wife, and newborn son. At Peter's request there will be no formal services. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
