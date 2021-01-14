Peter F. Carrara EAST WALLINGFORD — Peter Francis Carrara, 68, passed away at home Jan. 10, 2021, after a long illness. Peter was born on Sept. 13, 1952. He attended Rutland High School. Peter worked as an independent truck driver and then for Bellavance Trucking. Peter retired in 2008. Peter’s predeceased by his parents, Chester and Florence Nichols Carrara; a daughter, Cheri’ Marie St. Pierre Carrara; sister Andrea A. Carrara Michaud; and son-in-law Johnathan Merrill. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Merrill, grandsons Jace, 17, and Jacoby, 12, of Concord, New Hampshire; a son, Johnathan Carrara of San Jose, California; his brother, Chester Carrara of Rockingham, Vermont, sister Nancy Carrara, Rutland, Vermont, sister Kelley Todriff of North Clarendon, Vermont; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. Peter loved being at home on Sugar Hill where he was surrounded by nature. He loved to hunt, snowmobile, and ride his ATV with his beagle, Vicky, as co-pilot. In his later years, Peter enjoyed watching NASCAR, wrestling, and westerns. Peter’s favorite movies were Smokey and the Bandit and Harry and the Henderson’s. Peter was surrounded by close family and friends his whole life. You could always count on Uncle Pete to take you snowmobile riding, to a wrestling show and to share a story with you. Peter always joked that “he could drive better in reverse than others could drive forward.” Arrangements are with Clifford Funeral Home and a spring graveside service and celebration of life will be held.
