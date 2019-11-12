Peter Farrell Senatore rites PITTSFORD — The funeral Mass for Peter Farrell Senatore, 69, who died Nov. 5, 2019, was celebrated Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pittsford. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, was the celebrant. Angela Lundrigan was the organist. Private burial followed in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Bearers were Jeff Senator, Michael Roberts, Perry Melvin, Neil Gilbert, Clarence Greeno and Lucas Bombardier. A reception followed in the parish hall. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
