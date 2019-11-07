Peter Farrell Senatore PITTSFORD — Peter Farrell Senatore, age 69, of Pittsford, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Peter was born in Burlington on Jan. 4, 1950, to Alphonse and Bernice (Farrell) Senator. Peter married Monica Dupont on March 30, 1974, in Winooski. Peter earned his degree from the University of Vermont, class of 1972, and was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho. He worked for the Social Security Administration in Rutland for 32 years, retiring in 2005. Peter was a devoted member of St. Alphonsus Church, where he served in many capacities, including Eucharistic minister, Religious Education, Parish Council and the Bingo Committee. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a past member of the Italian American Club in Rutland, where he enjoyed many Wednesday night dinners. Peter's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Monica Dupont Senatore; his children Krista Senatore (Stuart Woodley) and Ryan Senatore (Aimee); his grandchildren Ella, Lucia, Finnegan and Elina; his sisters Christina Melvin (Perry) and Lynn Roberts (Michael); his brother, Jeff Senator; and his father-in-law, Urbain J. Dupont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pittsford. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, will be the celebrant. A private graveside committal service and burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends in the church hall for a time of remembrance. Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or to St. Alphonsus Liguori Parish, 2918 Route 7, Pittsford, VT 05763. www.millerandketchamfuneral.com
