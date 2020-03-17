Peter Giancola rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Peter W. Giancola, 53, who died March 6, 2020, was held Saturday at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Thomas Houle, pastor. Concelebrants were Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor of Christ the King Church, the Rev. Peter Martyr of Providence College and Deacon Robert Paolucci of St. Peter Church. Organist was Dr. Francis D’Auria, and vocalist was Colleen D’Auria. Bearers were Karl Anderson, Edward Clark, Claus Bartenstein, Leo Fairbanks, Bill Shouldice and John Valente. The eulogy was offered by Karl Anderson and Edward Clark. A reception followed at Howe Franklin Conference Center in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy or Foley Cancer Center. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
