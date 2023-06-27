Peter J. Caruso CASTLETON — Peter James Caruso, 42, of Castleton died Thursday June 22, 2023 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born November 23, 1980 in Framingham, Mass the son of Lawrence and Jeanne (Scanlon) Caruso. Peter was educated at Christ the King School and Mount Saint Joseph Academy. He was employed as a warehouse supervisor at Baker Distributing. Peter loved fishing and Pin Ball machines, vintage rock and reggae music and English Bulldogs. Surviving are his father Lawrence P. Caruso of Castleton,his mother Jeanne H. Donahue of Roxbury, Mass., two brothers, Lawrence Eric Caruso of Rutland and Joseph Peter Caruso of Castleton, a sister Aurea Anne McCrum of Sandwich, Mass; Nephews, Kyle Kane, Ryan McCrum, Cyrus McCrum, Jaedon McCrum and Lorenzo Kane and three nieces, Talla Caruso, Elena Moore and Karen Kane. There are no visiting hours or funeral services planned at this time. Graveside services will be held at a later date in St. Joseph’s Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home Contributions may be made to Rutland Dismas House
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.