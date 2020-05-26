Peter James “Pete” Milnes CLARENDON — Peter James “Pete” Milnes, 73, died May 24, 2020, after a short battle with thymus cancer. He was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to James A. and Rita (Berube) Milnes on Oct. 12, 1946. He moved to Ludlow at the age of 6 and made Ludlow his cherished home. Pete attended Ludlow Elementary School and Black River High School, graduating with the infamous Class of 1964. He earned an Associate degree in Business from St. Joseph College in Bennington and a BS in Business Administration from the College of St. Joseph in Rutland. He served six years in Company C, 368 Division, U.S. Army Reserve. During his college years, Pete worked with his dad at Jewell Brook Woolen Mill in Ludlow. Following college graduation, he went to work for Central Vermont Public Service Corp., retiring in 2006 after 38 years with the company. Pete married Jane Turco Oct. 11, 1969, at St. Joseph Parish in Chester and celebrated their 50th anniversary last October. He was a firefighter with Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department where he served as a Safety Officer and Lieutenant. Pete also served as an EMT with Wallingford Rescue. Pete enjoyed photography, cheering for the Yankees, camping at Lake Willoughby, visiting the ocean, duck hunting and all kinds of fishing with his good friends, Brian, John and Hale. He is survived by his wife, Jane; a nephew, Justin; and nieces, Sarah, Hannah and Lana. Pete was predeceased by his parents; and his brothers, Jim in 2006 and Jeff in 1968. Private burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow. Contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
