Peter John Rimsa PROCTOR - Peter John Rimsa, of Churchville, NY, formerly of Proctor, born on May 7, 1931, to Frank and Anna (Seseika) Rimsa, in Athol, MA, passed away on Nov. 6, 2018, at Conesus Lake Nursing Home in Livonia, NY. Peter was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Lois Rimsa; parents Frank and Anna Rimsa; brothers Frank and John Rimsa; sisters Joanna Chastney, Christine Moore and Geneva Polchlopek. He is survived by daughters Susan Rimsa (husband Gregory Valloch), of Destin, FL, and Kathy Barnard (husband Andrew), of Churchville, NY; grandchildren Cagney and Noah Valloch, Chelsea Fink (husband Andrew) and David Barnard; great-granddaughter Eloise Fink; brothers Benedict (wife Jennie) and Donald (wife Nancy); several nieces and nephews. Peter graduated from Athol High School (MA) in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal in the 1st Cavalry Division, stationed in Japan during the Korean War. After his military service, Peter attended the University of Massachusetts–Amherst and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. Peter worked for Central Hudson in Poughkeepsie, NY, and VELCO in Rutland, VT. Back in the day, Peter enjoyed woodworking, golfing and cross country skiing. A private burial will take place when the weather allows in West Rutland, VT, and at the family’s convenience. Your memories and condolences may be shared with Peter's family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.
