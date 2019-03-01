Peter L. Sumner rites WEST RUTLAND — The memorial service for Peter LeRoy Sumner, 69, who died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, was held Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Pastor Robert Noble officiated. Words of remembrance were by Michelle Boutwell. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
