Peter LeRoy Sumner WEST RUTLAND — Peter LeRoy Sumner, 69, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his home, following a long illness. He was born May 17, 1949, in Rutland, the son of George A. and Madeline M. (LaRose) Sumner, and grew up in Castleton. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, served during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge. Mr. Sumner was employed at Skyline in Fair Haven from 1972 until they closed in 2011. He enjoyed home renovations, woodworking, gardening and helping those in need. Survivors include his wife, Vonda Lewis, of West Rutland; two stepdaughters Natalie Allen, of Newton, New Hampshire, Rebecca Murray, of Rutland; two brothers Richard Sumner, of Rutland, Gene Sumner, of Castleton; six step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four sisters Verge Walters, Carrie Hibbard, Janice Stevens, Goldie Sumner; and four brothers Louis LaRose, George Jr., Bill and David Sumner. The memorial service will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, where calling hours begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.