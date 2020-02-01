Peter M. Horwedel SPRINGFIELD — Peter M. Horwedel, 60, died Jan. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born in Troy, New York, Feb. 20, 1959, son of Jack and Elizabeth (Luce) Horwedel. Peter was a former Rutland and Chipley, Florida, resident and was a graduate of Fair Haven Union High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Peter was an auto mechanic and a member of the Fifth Chapter Motorcycle Club. He was an avid NASCAR fan. Surviving are three daughters, Sharlot Taylor of Rutland and Amanda Ellis and Alicia Horwedel, both of Springfield; a son, Peter Horwedel Jr. of Rutland; two brothers, John Horwedel of San Francisco, California, and Mark Horwedel of Rutland; a sister, Margaret Worthen of North Carolina; a stepdaughter, Tiffiney Stebbins of Louisiana; 11 grandchildren, Caleb, Benjamin, Laney, Logan, Presley, Peter III, River, Avery, Vayda, Peter IV, Annie; three step-grandchildren, Bailey, Hannah and Lanie; his former wives, Linda Ellis Kasuba of Fair Haven and Patricia Raymond of North Clarendon; his beloved dog, Bailey. He was predeceased by his parents; his former wife, Shay Horwedel; and a brother, Chris Horwedel. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Independence Fund, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
