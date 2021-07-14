Peter O. Donaghey RUTLAND — Peter Olaf Donaghey, of Rutland, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 28, 2021, after a long battle with cancer, his son, Josh, at his side. Peter was born on May 23, 1953, in Franklin, New Hampshire, the son of George and Jean Donaghey. Pete did a brief stint in the Army before becoming a jack of all trades which suited him better. One of his proudest accomplishments was assisting with getting bocce ball added to the Special Olympics in Vermont. Pete, aka Papa Gee as he was known by many locally, was an active member of the Moose and Legion. He enjoyed travelling. He traversed the country, making several cross-country trips, often staying in national parks because he loved the outdoors. Peter is survived by his mother, Jean Donaghey of Rutland; his father, George Donaghey of Texas; brother Donald and wife Barbara Donaghey, of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; a son, Josh and wife Rebecca, of Rockingham, Vermont; two grandchildren, Chelsea and Bethany; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Those he leaves behind will remember his kind words and easy-does-it lifestyle. Donations to help with final expenses can be made to Peggy Eddy at 798 Gleason Road, Rutland, VT 05701. Burial and celebration of life will be set in the future. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
