Peter P. Muratorri FORT EDWARD — Peter P. Muratorri, 77, passed away at his home on Thursday April 6, 2023. Born on September 29, 1945, in Rutland, VT, he was the son of the late Peter and Lynn (Transue) Muratorri. Peter graduated from Fair Haven High School in Fair Haven, VT in 1964 and then for a short time attended Castleton State University. During the time of the Vietnam War near Panama, he served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of both the Hudson Falls American Legion and the Fair Haven American Legion in Vermont. Pete enjoyed Softball and would often be umpiring games. He also loved to go to the “coffee club” at Stew arts and have chats with the guys. Besides his parents, Peter is predeceased by his sister Nancy Muratorri and brother-in-law Peter Leland. Left to cherish his memory include his children, Jeffery Muratorri, Lisa Beayon, Peter Muratorri, Benjamin Muratorri, Victoria Muratorri, and Andrew Muratorri; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; his siblings, James Muratorri, Joseph Muratorri, Diane Leland, and Caroline Laramie; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. At the request of Peter there are no calling hours. A burial with full military honors will be conducted at a later date at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Donations in Peter’s memory can be made to S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave, Queens bury, NY 12804. Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuner alhome.com
