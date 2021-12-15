Peter T. Haskins DORSET — Peter Thomas Haskins, 64, beloved husband of Vickie and loving father of Kaitlyn and Alexis, died from complications of COVID Dec. 10, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Barrows House, 3156 VT-30, Dorset, Vermont. Friends and family may call at the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 385 Bonnet St. in Manchester Center, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. when the family will be in attendance. The burial will take place in the family lot in the Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet, Vermont, at the convenience of the family. To read the full obituary, please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
