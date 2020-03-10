Peter William Giancola RUTLAND — Peter William Giancola, 53, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on March 6, 2020, in Rutland, Vermont, after a courageous, 10-year battle with brain cancer. He was born in Rutland on July 27, 1966, the son of Barbara (Allard) and Joseph A. Giancola. He is survived by his parents; his younger brother, David (Jennifer) Giancola and their two children, Adam and Lauren; his four children, whom he was most proud of, Grace Catherine Kelly, Gabriella Bethany, Mollie Kate and Joseph Peter, and their mother, Kelly Giancola, all of Rutland. He is also survived by numerous beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Peter went to Northeast School, Christ the King School, and graduated in 1984 from Mount St. Joseph Academy. He was a 1988 graduate of Clarkson University where he earned a bachelor’s degree with distinction in civil and environmental engineering. He became a licensed Professional Engineer in 1993. Peter started working at the age of 10 at Toolcraft Rentals & Sales and Giancola Construction Corp. After college, he moved to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and began work as a design engineer with O’Brien & Gere Engineers. Peter stayed with O’Brien & Gere for five years until he earned his Professional Engineer stamp. He would eventually move back to Rutland to join the Giancola Family of Companies, working his way up to vice president. Peter fell in love with the saxophone in fourth grade. He played in the MSJ marching band and was one of the two Vermonters selected to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Tournament of Roses Parade and the Fiesta Bowl Parade with the McDonald’s All American Band in 1983. In 1984, he was asked to be a part of the McDonald’s All American Jazz Ensemble, playing at the opening of the Los Angeles Olympic swimming stadium, and for the Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon. His love of music continued into his adult life. He played with The Spiders, Chess Kings, Enerjazz, Vermont Jazz Ensemble, Marble City Swing Band, and Satin and Steel. Peter spent many summer nights playing in Main Street Park, where fans could see him stand on the edge of the gazebo and walk through the crowd while playing. Peter also had the opportunity to play alongside The Temptations, The Four Tops, Jamie Lee Thurston, Martha and the Vandellas, and coordinated the band for comedian Joan Rivers when she performed at the Paramount Theatre. Peter served multiple terms as chairman for the Rutland Economic Development Corp. and the Rutland Catholic Schools Board. He was a parishioner of St. Peter Church and a member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout through the Boy Scouts of America and was also a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers. Peter loved working side by side with his parents, and relaxing with family on Lake Champlain. He adored his four kids and valued spending time with them more than anything else. Peter was a true miracle. His faith, his children and the loving care provided by his brother as his illness progressed, gave him strength to take on a terminal diagnosis with limited life expectancy. Though he endured a long fight, never once did he lose hope or his trademark smile. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in St. Peter Church. A reception will follow at the Franklin Conference Center. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to donate blood in Peter’s memory or make a contribution to Mount St. Joseph Academy or Foley Cancer Center in Rutland. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
