Peter William Stewart Jr. PITTSFORD — Peter Stewart Jr, Willie, 44 of Pittsford, died Sunday December 4,2022 at his residence. He was born in Rutland on May 11, 1978, the son of Peter and Valerie (Pond) Stewart. He graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in 1996. He had been employed as a maintenance worker at Mountain Top Inn in Chittenden. Peter was known as Mr. Fixit, he loved to help others. Family was especially important, with all the regular gatherings and family reunions. He also enjoyed basketball, four wheeling and bonfires. He is survived by his wife Joline of Pittsford, son Zachary Stewart of Newfane, step daughters Chrisma , Rebecca and Raven Brenenstuhl of Pittsford, his parents of Pittsford, two brothers Jared Stewart , his wife Jenny and their children Lincoln , McKinley and Ford of Michigan, and Derek, his fiancé Lesley and their son Mason of Pittsford, several aunts, uncles and a ton of cousins and two strong supporters of Willie were his Aunt Mel and Uncle Bernie Greeno of Pittsford. A celebration of life will take place Monday the Dec 19th from 5pm-9pm at the Barn at MT Top Inn in Chittenden VT.
