Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.