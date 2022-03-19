Peter Williams RUTLAND — Peter Williams, 61, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his residence. He was born Dec. 16, 1960, the son of Erwin and Mary (White) Williams. He graduated in 1978 from Rutland High School. Mr. Williams was employed at Rutland Plywood for many years prior to his retirement. He was an avid pool and poker player and enjoyed watching the Washington Redskins. Survivors include the mother of his children, Suzanne Williams, sons, Joshua, Matthew and Zachary Williams, brother, David Williams, all of Rutland; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
