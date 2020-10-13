Philip Benjamin Rosso Jr. MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Philip Benjamin Rosso Jr., 58, of Middletown Springs, Vermont, died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Philip was born in the Bronx, New York, on Feb. 25, 1962. A graduate of Christopher Columbus High School, he worked at a variety of occupations throughout his lifetime, including auto mechanic, sawyer and glass installer. He was last employed at the Vermont Country Store. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, the Washington Redskins and cooking (especially for his family who were his greatest source of happiness). He had a passion for all things Disney, particularly WD and Mickey Mouse. He was a caring son, responsible provider, loving husband and devoted father but always maintained a youthful sense of wonder. He was cherished by his family. Philip is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan (Kinirons) Rosso; his sons, Nicholas Rosso of Middletown Springs and Philip "PJ" (Kelsey) Rosso III of Port Neches, Texas; and two grandchildren, Peyton and Philip Benjamin IV. Predeceased by his father, Philip Rosso Sr., he is survived by his mother, Valerie (Giampoli) Rosso; and his brother, Vincent (Serena) Rosso of New Jersey. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Kathleen Kinirons and Patricia (Tom) McDonald; his nephews, Joseph Bongiovanni, Michael (Rhonda) Bongiovanni, and his niece, Kelly (Joshua) Fredette; his great-nephew, Antonio Bongiovanni, and great-nieces, Khloe and Ella Fredette; and his loyal canine companion, Winnie. Visitation will be held at Ducharme Funeral Home, 1939 Main St. in Castleton, Vermont, on Thursday, Oct. 15, beginning at 12:30; service will start at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements under the direction of Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.Ducharmefuneralhome.com.
