Philip D. Dwyer Jr. RUTLAND — Philip D. Dwyer Jr., 47, died unexpectedly Sept. 16, 2019 at his home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions in memory of his mother, may be made to Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association, PO Box 787, Rutland, VT 05701. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Rutland Herald. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.