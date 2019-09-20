Philip D. Dwyer Jr. RUTLAND - Philip D. Dwyer Jr., 47, died unexpectedly Sept. 16, 2019, at his home. He was born in Rutland, Aug. 12, 1972, son of Philip D. and Martha (Marro) Dwyer. Phil was a 1990 graduate of Rutland High School and a 1994 graduate of Siena College. He was a member and Captain of Rutland High School basketball, baseball and football teams. Phil was also a member of the Vermont Shrine and Siena College football teams. Phil worked for NYNEX Phone Co. He was an avid Boston Sports Fan. Surviving are his father, Philip Dwyer of Rutland; a daughter, Harper Elizabeth Dwyer Oliver of Jericho; a brother, Patrick H. Dwyer (sister in-law Sarah Dwyer) of Rutland. Aunt, Margaret (Peggy) Mickle of Rutland, MaryJane (Guy) Rotella of Belmont MA, Uncle James Marro of Oakland CA, Aunts Rosemary Darling of Quincy MA, Eleanor Barry (Eddy) of Falmouth MA, Jane (Jim) Rutstein of Billerica MA. Cousins Mitzi Newton of Rutland, Meg (Mike) and daughter Campbell Curry of Ossining NY. Along with several other cousins and close friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Martha Dwyer, on Jan. 6, 2017. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions in memory of his mother, Martha, may be made to Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Assn. PO Box 787, Rutland, VT 05701 or to the Rutland High School Boosters Club. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
