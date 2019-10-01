Philip D. Dwyer Jr. rites RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Philip D. Dwyer, 47, who died Sept. 16, 2019, was celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Officiating was the Rev. Richard Tinney. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery. Vocalist was Lori Routhier. Organist was John Riddle. Eulogist was Patrick Dwyer. Honorary bearers were Mike and Bob Coloutti, Matt Kinsman and Andy Rice. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
