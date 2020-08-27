Philip D. Dwyer Sr. rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Philip D. Dwyer Sr., 77, who died Aug. 14, 2020, was held Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Concelebrant was the Rev. Richard Tinney. Honorary bearers were friends and relatives. Organist was John Riddle. Vocalist was Lori Routhier. The eulogy was offered by his son, Patrick Dwyer, and Campbell Curry. A reception followed at Rutland Country Club. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
