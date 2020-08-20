Philip Daniel Dwyer Sr. RUTLAND — Philip Daniel Dwyer Sr. passed away Aug. 14, 2020, at his home in Rutland, Vermont, after a brave battle with cancer. Born Jan. 8, 1943, in Boston, Massachusetts, to John and Mary Dwyer, Phil grew up in South Boston. He graduated from South Boston High School and received his BA and MA degrees from Castleton University and Saint Michael’s College, respectively. Phil dedicated over 40 years to teaching, mostly at Otter Valley Union High School, where his tireless efforts to educate students in body, mind and spirit, both in the classroom and on playing fields, earned the respect and admiration of students, parents and colleagues alike. An avid reader of history, mystery and suspense, he was an enthusiastic fan of all sports, especially his beloved Boston professional teams. He also encouraged local athletes for much of his life, attending youth sporting events in Rutland and beyond long after his own two sons’ sports careers had ended. For more than two decades, “Mr. D” and his late wife, Martha, helped operate the Raider Rooters concession booth at Rutland High School games, a fundraising initiative they’d helped to found and whose work on its behalf was honored by the Rutland School Board. Phil was co-owner with Martha of The Ginger Tree on North Main Street and was a famous wit and spinner of tales both true and invented. He lit up and lightened many days and lives. Phil met his soulmate, Martha Marro, at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Boston when she was in nursing school there; they married in 1966 and lived and raised their family in Martha’s native Rutland. Phil was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary parish. He was predeceased by his wife, Martha Marro Dwyer; his son, Philip D. Dwyer Jr.; and his brothers, Jack and Robert Dwyer. He is survived by his son, Patrick Hogan Dwyer, daughter-in-law, Sarah Hart Dwyer, and granddaughter, Eleanor Hogan Dwyer, of Rutland; his granddaughter, Harper Elizabeth Oliver of Jericho, Vermont; his sisters, Rosemary Darling of Quincy, Massachusetts, Eleanor Barry (Eddy) of Hyannis, Massachusetts, and Jane Rutstein (Jim) of Billerica, Massachusetts; his sisters-in-law, Margaret Mickel of Mendon, Vermont, and Mary Jane Rotella (Guy) of Belmont, Massachusetts; his brother-in-law, James C. Marro of Oakland, California; and his many nieces and nephews, including Mitzi Newton of Mendon, Vermont, and Meg Curry of Ossining, New York. Funeral services for Phil Dwyer will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 1 p.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Donations in his memory may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, https://donate.rrmc.org/give/248561/#!/donation/checkout; The Rutland VNA, https://www.vermontvisitingnurses.org/donate/; The Rutland Raider Rooter’s Booster Club, Kevin Markowski, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
