Philip Francis Renaud DANBY — Philip Francis Renaud, 61, of Danby, Vermont, passed into eternal life on May 9, 2020. Formerly of Delray Beach, Florida, Philip was a financial consultant for Merrill Lynch in Boca Raton, Florida, for 30 years. He volunteered for the Red Cross South Palm Charter along with volunteering one day a week for the Palm Beach Sheriffs Office. He served on the board of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch, as well as being a guardian ad litem in Palm Beach County. Upon retiring, he and his wife, Mary, relocated to Danby, Vermont, where he enjoyed riding his tractor and working his land. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; sister, Susan Schievella; niece, Lauren Sullivan and Joe Sullivan; and nephew, Matthew Schievella. Arrangements are under the direction of Aldous Funeral Home.
