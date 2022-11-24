Philip L. Golding SPRINGFIELD — Philip Leonard Golding, age 84, of Springfield, VT died peacefully at his home on Sunday November 20, 2022, surrounded by his family after a 10 -year battle with Parkinson’s disease. A memorial service is scheduled for Monday November 28th at 11 AM at the Ascutney Union Church, to be followed by a brief reception. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Phil’s Honor to The Ascutney Union Church. A full obituary can be seen at www.davismemorialchapel.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.