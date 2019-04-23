Philip M. Jenne RUTLAND — Philip Michael Jenne, 68, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 3, 1950, in St. Albans, the son of Stuart Densmore and Betty (Brown) Jenne. He graduated in 1968 from Rutland High School and attended Vermont Technical School and the University of Vermont. Mr. Jenne enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Japan during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Rutland where he was a self-employed cabinetmaker. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking. Survivors include two sisters Sally Keefe, of Rutland, Sandy Jenne, of Seattle, Washington; two brothers Peter Jenne, of Proctor, David Jenne, of West Rutland; several nieces and nephews. Per Mr. Jenne's request, there are no public services. Memorial contributions may be made to Dodge House, P.O. Box 12, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.