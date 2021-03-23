Philip P. Amorese JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Phil Amorese, Jacksonville, Florida, passed away at his home Feb. 10, 2021. Phil was born in New York City on Nov. 3, 1959, and is survived by his mother, Joyce Potenzano, sister Gia Vadnais and brother-in-law Mike Vadnais, all of Essex, Vermont. He was predeceased by his wife, Lynda S. Hutchins, of 26 years; and his father, Philip L. Amorese. Phil was a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Lynda, and a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, brother-in-law and friend. In 1975, Phil’s family moved to Vermont. He was in the 1977 graduating class at Mount St. Joseph Academy (MSJ) in Rutland. He went on to college at the University of Vermont (UVM) where he was a fraternity brother at Phi Mu Delta in Burlington. Phil was a lover of music and was quick to offer his artistic talents as a DJ, guitar maker, guitar player, composer and photographer. Phil pursued a career in the machine vision and image processing industry, always available to apply his electrical engineering talents and to help his colleagues and customers wherever they needed. After leaving Vermont, Phil spent time in Massachusetts, California, and Georgia before settling in Jacksonville for the past 15 years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.