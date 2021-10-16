Philip W. Mayo II RUTLAND — Phil Mayo II, 75, of Rutland, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. He had been struggling w/final stage esophageal cancer. He was born in Burlington, Vermont, on Oct. 28, 1945, to Beverly (Murray) and Dr. Philip Mayo. He attended grade school in Massachusetts then went on to Proctor Academy in Andover, New Hampshire. His college years were spent at New England College of Law where he specialized in Immigration Law earning his degree in 1992. During that period, he promoted the rock and roll band Orleans and Jonell Mosser. He then moved to Vermont in the late-1990s to help care for his mother, Beverly. Phil worked part time with Atty. John J. Welch in Rutland. He was an avid skier, music aficionado and church attendee. He is survived by his wife, Tina, and his sister, Sandy. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
