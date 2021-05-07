Philippa M. Merchand RUTLAND — Mrs. Philippa Barrett Merchand died at her home after a full life of 102 years, early Tuesday morning, May 4,, 2021, in the presence of family and her caregiver. She was born in Rutland on Oct. 15, 1918, to William and Valentine (Prevey) Barrett. She attended Mount St. Joseph convent school from first grade, graduating high school as valedictorian and all-state in girls basketball in 1936. At the time of her death, she was the oldest living MSJ graduate. After graduation, Mrs. Merchand worked briefly at Woolworth's in Rutland, then as a telephone operator during WWII in Rutland and at Camp Miles Standish near Boston. After the war, she returned to Rutland continuing her work at the phone company. She met and married Joe Merchand in 1947. Joe predeceased her in 2002. They settled at the corner of Meadow and River streets in 1952 where they raised their four children and lived until their deaths. In the early-1960s, Mrs. Merchand decided to become a teacher, in addition to raising her children. She graduated Castleton State College in 1964, and taught grades 1-4 at the Tinmouth two-room school for several years. She then taught kindergarten in Brandon in the town hall basement, then in Forest Dale until her retirement in 1983. All her life, Phil enjoyed her extended family, her work, her friends and her church at St. Peter. She enjoyed participating in sports, especially swimming at the camp at Lake Bomoseen in summer and skating in winter. She competed nationally in the backstroke in the Senior Olympics in San Antonio and in Disney World. Mrs. Merchand is survived by her sons, Tony of Rutland, Joe of Rouses Point, New York; her daughters, Philippa (Tom) Biggi of Littleton, Colorado, and Mary (Kelly) Oster of Vancouver, Washington; by her grandchildren, Dan (Angie) Merchand of St. Albans, Leah (Patrick) Moakely of Virginia, Seth (Tammy) Biggi and Aaron Biggi of Colorado; by her great-grandchildren, Aaron and Zachary Merchand, Sean and Lily Biggi, and Jack and Sam Moakely; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Monica Flanagan Merchand. A wake will be held Tuesday, May 11, from 2-4 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home on Washington Street in Rutland. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at St. Peter Church in Rutland, burial and reception to follow. COVID guidelines will be followed. The family wishes to thank Mrs. Merchand’s doctors, VNA nurses, and her caregivers at At Home Senior Care for their help with their mother over the last year-and-a-half. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy or to the caregivers previously mentioned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.