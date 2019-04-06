Phillip J. "Red" Martelle WELLS — Phillip J. “Red” Martelle, 85, of Wells, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 3, 2019, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Red was born on Dec. 5, 1933, in Townsend, MA. He was one of 16 children born to Fred and Harriet (Whitney) Martelle. On Nov. 27, 1965, Red married the love of his life, Patricia King, of Danby. Together, they had eight children. Phillip was an entrepreneur. He was always up for the next adventure. He owned a large refuse company and septic tank business in the area. He operated Salamagundis Snack Bar at Lake St. Catherine and was owner/operator of several bars, including “Red's Place” on Main Street in Granville, NY. Phillip also started the Wells Fire Department with the help of his friends and his sons after he lost his home to a house fire. Red loved to wheel and deal, he was well-known in the area for buying used merchandise, antiques and anything he thought he could make a buck on. He held many auctions over the years. He enjoyed playing cards and going to casinos. He had a love for country music and spent many hours dancing in the bars. After working many years for John Hlbuna’s farm, Red became passionate about White Face Herefords and eventually owned 35 of them, though they were more pets. In his younger years, Phillip loved to racoon and deer hunt. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and trucks. He looked forward every year to attending the Wells Carnival and always admired the little town of Wells. He was a regular patron of Scotties Coffee Shop and an avid coin collector over the years. As soon as his feet hit the floor, Red “hit the road.” In his later years, Red enjoyed spending time with his family and toy poodle, Maggie Mae, she went everywhere he did. Phillip loved people. He always had a smile on his face and a big wave to everyone whether he knew them or not. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children Randy (Darlene Lourie), Candace (Matthew) Baker, Laurie (Chip) Black, Jean (Bruce) Mattison, Dawn (Paul) Doty, David (Karen) Martelle, Phillip Martelle and Kathie (Kurt Randlett). He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings include Stanley, Ernest, Shirley Gould, Ella James and Thelma Hayes. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and many, many friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Fred, Morris and Robert, and sisters Vera Kelley, Rena Tardie, Katherine Hadaway and Beatrice Durrum; his grandson, Adam Martelle, great-grandson, Corey Martindale; son-in-law, Tony Cioffi; and five nephews Fred, Marvin, Russell, Keith Gould and Terry James. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Burial will follow the funeral, in the Wells Cemetery, Route 30, Wells. Family and friends are invited to gather at the M.W.A Hall in Wells, following the committal service. The family would like to thank his daughter, Candy and husband Matt and their children for giving their love and care to our father during his last difficult years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.