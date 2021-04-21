Phillip “Joe” Leck SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Phillip Joseph “Joe” Leck, 61, of Sebastian, Florida, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, after a four-month courageous battle with cancer. Joe was born on Nov. 27, 1959, in Norwalk, Connecticut, the son of Charles and Marguerite (Farese) Savio. He was a longtime resident of Vermont starting his first job at 13 working on the Laplant farm in Middlesex, Vermont. Joe also worked for Anderson Concrete in Middlebury, Vermont, the Black Bear pub in Springfield, Vermont, part time nights as a bouncer, and Gurney Brothers Construction in North Springfield, Vermont, where he was given the opportunity to learn the trade from Don and Sam Gurney to build his own home on French Meadow Road in Springfield, Vermont. His passion for fishing remained a priority in his life, catching his largest bass in Wrightsville Dam, his largest walleye on the Connecticut River, and his prize channel cat on Lake Champlain. Joe loved taking his family camping every year to Kampersville on Lake Dunmore in Salisbury, Vermont, and was a “kamp” favorite to all who went the same week every year. Joe moved to Florida in 1999 to be closer to his best friend and brother, Richard Leck. The two were inseparable and he showed Joe what ocean fishing was all about. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have met him. He is survived by his son, Ryan Leck of Sebastian, Florida; siblings, Kathy Gould, Debbie Meehan, Elizabeth Farley, Charles Leck, Karen Leck, Patricia Leck, Jennifer Schaefer and Cynthia McCauley; and longtime friend, Janet Munroe Snow and her three daughters, Jennifer, Jaimi and Nikole of Springfield, Vermont; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Peter Leck, Michael Leck, and unexpected recently on April 2, 2021, his brother, Richard Leck. They are happily together again fishing for all eternity. There will be a celebration of Joe’s life on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Herricks Cove in Bellows Falls, Vermont, 11 to dark. His ashes will be spread over his favorite cove on the Connecticut River that day. Bring your boats and your fishing poles, let’s see if we can land that big bass that eluded him for so many years! We love you Joe. "VENTURA HIGHWAY"
