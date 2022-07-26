Phyllis A. Shortsleeve CHITTENDEN — The funeral service for Phyllis A. Shortsleeve, 81, who died July 16, 2022, was held Thursday, July 21, at St. Alphonsus Ligouri in Pittsford. Officiating was Father Maurice Moreau, OFM. Stu James was the organist. Elane Ryan was the vocalist. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law Peter and Jean Shortsleeves brought up the offertory gifts. Readings were done by grandson Evan Shortsleeve and granddaughter Rebecca Wyhowanec. Prayers of the Faithful were read by granddaughter Elizabeth Horton. Eulogies were offered by her son, Keith Shortsleeve, and her granddaughter, Rebecca Wyhowanec. Burial followed in the Baird Cemetery in Chittenden. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.