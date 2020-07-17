Phyllis Anne (Flint) Bont, N.P. CAVENDISH — Phyllis Anne "Phyl" Flint Bont was born to Don and Julia "Judy" Miller Flint in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 1930. From the start, Phyl was feisty, full of heart, kindness, spirit, imagination and rebelliousness. These traits made Phyl unforgettable to people she met even through her final illness at age 89. At a young age, Phyl developed a love for dance, literature, art, music and fiber arts. Phyl and her sister were tap dance performers as children. When Phyl retired, she returned to fiber art as her passion, knitting hats and weaving the most beautiful “hugs” as she called her shawls, blankets and scarves. Phyl became a Master Weaver, a juried artist and a member of the Vermont Weaver’s Guild. A founding member of the fiber arts cooperative “Six Loose Ladies” of Proctorsville and then Chester, Phyl’s creations were recognized by her fellow fiber artists for her use of brilliant colors in intricately detailed weaving. Phyl graduated from Ottawa Hills High School, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 1948. She attended Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, as part of her nurse’s training at Butterworth Hospital. While a student earning her R.N., Phyl worked at the Herman Keifer Sanitorium with tuberculosis patients and at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital where she took care of (primarily) children with polio during the height of the polio epidemic, learning to operate the iron lung. After Phyl moved to Chicago, Illinois, she worked as a nurse supervisor at Cook County Hospital until her eldest child was born. Phyl and her husband, Gene, moved to Cavendish, Vermont, in 1957, where they raised their family. When Phyl returned to work after raising her children, Phyl worked for the Vermont Visiting Nurses Association. Phyl and her husband, Dr. Gene Bont, worked with Duke University developing a program training the first Physician’s Assistants and Nurse Practitioners in the nation to work in clinical practice and traveling the country to bring the concept to rural physicians nationwide. Current P.A.’s and N.P.’s practice in ways designed under Phyl and her husband’s leadership. In her 40's, Phyl earned her certification as a Nurse Practitioner at the University of Vermont and joined her husband’s medical practice at the Black River Medical Center in Cavendish, Vermont, as one of the first N.P.’s in the state of Vermont. After 35 years of living and working in rural Cavendish, Phyl and Gene began working in Albany, New York, where first, Phyl was the N.P. in charge of a Children with AIDS program, channeling her love for children and her lifelong passion of making life better for “my kids.” Later, Phyl joined Gene and became an instructor at Albany Medical College at SUNY at Albany where she taught medical residents and N.P. students in a clinical setting, introducing her to people and patients who would positively impact her for the rest of her life. Phyl was known for her many skills, passions and experiences, but the story that she told most often and with the most pride was the love story she and her beloved husband, Dr. Gene Bont, lived out themselves. They met at 4 years old and became the best of friends. They shared a love of books, music and theater, faith and a love of church, and life plans – as “friends,” a point Phyl would make in nearly every conversation about relationships – all through elementary and high school. Gene was always there to hold her hand or cheer her on. At 19, they became more than just “friends” and as soon as Phyl turned 21, they were married and stood unwaveringly together, passionately in love, through all of life’s adventures until Gene passed away in April of 2019. Phyl is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Sharon Jackson of San Antonio, Texas; Carole Bont, Donald, Jaime and Juliana LoCascio of Woodsville, New Hampshire; Mary Stillwell of Sunapee, New Hampshire; Robert, Angie, Natalie and Joseph Stillwell of Washington, DC; Rachel Stillwell of Randolph, Vermont; Leonard Stillwell of Wallingford, Vermont; Geno, Tina and Daniel Bont of Worcester, Massachusetts; Matthew, Meagan and Ryan Bont of Clinton, Massachusetts; Amanda Bont and Frank Myers of Phoenix, Arizona; Joshua Bont and Rachel Johnson of Gardner, Massachusetts; Beth and Bruce LaBarge of Springfield, Vermont; Jonathan LaBarge of Roanoke, Virginia; Laura DeRoo, Arianna LaBarge, Saidy DeRoo, Riley DeRoo, Iris Summers and John Coates of Coldwater, Ohio; Erik deNeergaard and Terri Beiter of Hollis, New Hampshire; Rick, Lane and Gracie Wyman of Rutland, Vermont; Scott, Elizabeth and Aaron Bennett of Sunapee, New Hampshire; and Christy Dickinson-Davis, Chris, Phoenix and Raven Davis of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Flint Liefbroer of Grand Rapids, Michigan; her sister-in-law, Patricia and Jaye Miller of Yuma, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews. Phyl was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gene; her parents; her sister, Donna Worcester; her daughters, Margaret Bont, Robin Lee Crowell/Kendall/Scannell; her son, Philip Avenango; and her granddaughter, Heather Bont. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Grace Congregational Church in Rutland, Vetmony, where Phyl and Gene enjoyed 15 years of choir singing with their church family, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, when social gatherings are safer. An announcement will be made for the scheduling closer to that date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont, and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your local food bank or homeless shelter during this time of uncertainty and that you either speak out on behalf of the children who need a voice whenever they cross your path or teach your skills with fiber arts to children in your community.
