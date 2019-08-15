Phyllis Clark SOUTH LONDONDERRY — Phyllis Clark, 99, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Springfield Health and Rehabilitation, with family at her side. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at South Londonderry First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Glebeview Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to South Londonderry First Baptist Church, in care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. For online condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
