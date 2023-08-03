Phyllis H. Pelland RUTLAND — Phyllis Helena Pelland, 94, died July 31st at the Mountain View Center. She was born on October 16, 1928 daughter of Alvin and Dora (Baldwin) Wimett. She graduated from Middlebury High School in 1945. Phyllis was employed by Woolworth Department Store, Tambrands, Inc and Metromail. She enjoyed gardening, reading novels and her beloved cats. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur R. Pelland and her husband Arthur R. Pelland and her two sisters Thelma and Arleen. She is survived by her two sons Ronnie Pelland of Rutland, Larry and Danice Pelland of Rutland. Three grandsons, Nathan Pelland of Los Angeles, CA., Joshua Pelland of Rutland and Michael Pelland of Rutland. Six great grandchildren, a niece Lana Meunier of Texas and a nephew Rick Meunier of Maine. A graveside ceremony will be held on August 9, 2023 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Middlebury, VT at 1:00PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Rd., Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
